Insider Selling: Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 367,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,543,518.88. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, June 5th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,302,600.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $1,301,000.00.

Shares of SHAK opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 502.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BTIG Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

