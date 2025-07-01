Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intapp were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $442,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,445,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,018,118.80. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $785,267.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,841 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,226 in the last three months. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

