Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.