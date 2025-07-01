iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.