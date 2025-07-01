iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

