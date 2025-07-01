iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IYR opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

