James Hambro & Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $2,884,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,956,982.60. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock worth $544,823,117. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVDA stock opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $158.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

