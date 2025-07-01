Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $902,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,274,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,820,000 after purchasing an additional 624,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,948,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 145,387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 39,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Shares of CGCV opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.53 million and a P/E ratio of 24.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

