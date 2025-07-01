Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 248.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after buying an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 517,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after buying an additional 507,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.70. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $130.08.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

