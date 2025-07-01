Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 4,967.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $31,836,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Yum China Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

