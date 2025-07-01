Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $10.58 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $806.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $292.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

