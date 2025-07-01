Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $9,094,452.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,014,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,140,545.66. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $112,064,466 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.