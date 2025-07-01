Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 39.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVUE opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

