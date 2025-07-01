Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.