LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) Stock Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of LATAM Airlines Group worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance

LTM opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 3.73. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 148.44% and a net margin of 8.25%. Equities analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LATAM Airlines Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.6104 per share. This is a positive change from LATAM Airlines Group’s previous — dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. LATAM Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.