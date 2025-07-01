Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 14,322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84 shares in the company, valued at $7,800.24. This represents a 93.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LEA opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44. Lear Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $126.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.09%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

