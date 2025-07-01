Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Liberty Energy worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after buying an additional 196,619 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

