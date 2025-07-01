LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,700,000 after acquiring an additional 118,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 121,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,600,000 after purchasing an additional 168,418 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,582,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,073,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in LiveRamp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 212,572 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,303.00 and a beta of 1.01. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $36.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,328. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

