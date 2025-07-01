MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $131.77 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,215,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,187 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $131,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,679,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,525,328.12. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $158.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

