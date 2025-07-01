Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) versus Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Financial Review

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Medalist Diversified REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $936.41 million 9.00 $273.80 million $1.24 28.70 Medalist Diversified REIT $9.73 million 1.44 $30,000.00 ($0.22) -46.93

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 138.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 1 6 3 0 2.20 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 28.96% 3.31% 2.23% Medalist Diversified REIT -24.64% -11.62% -3.08%

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

