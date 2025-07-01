Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.5% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $173,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:META opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $643.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total transaction of $353,353.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,643.90. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $325,160.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,740.89. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,095 shares of company stock valued at $93,076,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

