Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock worth $93,076,345. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

