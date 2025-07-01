Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,198,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $111,948,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,719,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,777,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,606,338,000 after buying an additional 1,141,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,949,512,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.58 and its 200-day moving average is $627.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total transaction of $365,837.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,129.05. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total transaction of $325,160.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,740.89. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock valued at $93,076,345. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

