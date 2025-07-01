Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 221,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $127,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $643.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.27. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total value of $365,837.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,129.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total transaction of $325,160.55. Following the sale, the director owned 9,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,740.89. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock valued at $93,076,345. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

