Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by Arrien Investments Inc.

Arrien Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 612 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Arrien Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 56.4% in the first quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,685.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $497.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.23 and its 200-day moving average is $422.09. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $500.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI set a $515.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.14.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

