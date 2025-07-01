Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,596 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 488,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 164,541 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in General Motors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,144,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,835,000 after buying an additional 75,934 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of General Motors by 22.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,368,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE GM opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

