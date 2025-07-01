Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $2,482,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 50,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DZ Bank cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

KHC opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

