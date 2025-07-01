Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 16,698 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,211,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

CVS stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

