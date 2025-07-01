Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,262 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $10,371,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.84. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

