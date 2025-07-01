Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693,636 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,402,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,393,000 after buying an additional 3,089,387 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12,548.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,425,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,794,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

