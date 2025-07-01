Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $706.28 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,749 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.9% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $706,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,908,382,000 after acquiring an additional 110,040 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $325,160.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,740.89. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.47, for a total transaction of $10,075,372.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,875,385.09. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,095 shares of company stock worth $93,076,345. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on META. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $643.58 and its 200 day moving average is $627.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

