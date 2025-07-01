Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.19 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1,150.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,196 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

