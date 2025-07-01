Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.54.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $500.60 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $422.69 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.58.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

