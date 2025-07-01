Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,127 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.95%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

