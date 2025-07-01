Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 53,268 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,268 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

