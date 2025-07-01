Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 348,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Chewy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Chewy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.75. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $337,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,045.50. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,176,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,387,645. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

