Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,824 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $689,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $534.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile



Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

