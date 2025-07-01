Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) & Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Head to Head Survey

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) and Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Korn/Ferry International and Nixxy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn/Ferry International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nixxy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Korn/Ferry International presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Korn/Ferry International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Korn/Ferry International is more favorable than Nixxy.

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and Nixxy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korn/Ferry International $2.76 billion 1.37 $246.06 million $4.62 15.86 Nixxy $610,000.00 65.68 -$22.59 million N/A N/A

Korn/Ferry International has higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy.

Profitability

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and Nixxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn/Ferry International 8.91% 14.49% 7.21% Nixxy -1,476.75% -426.76% -188.86%

Volatility & Risk

Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats Nixxy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

