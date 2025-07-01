nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney Sells 33,682 Shares of Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 33,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $657,809.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,563,726.20. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

nLight stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. nLight has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $972.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.27.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. nLight had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in nLight by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in nLight by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in nLight during the fourth quarter worth $1,976,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in nLight by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nLight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

