nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 381.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 553,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.