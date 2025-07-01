NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,679,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,525,328.12. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $2,884,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,956,982.60. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

