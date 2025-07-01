Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 142,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.1%

OHI stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.