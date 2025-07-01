Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NU by 2,193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319,681 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $154,209,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $92,194,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NU by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,496,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,140,000 after buying an additional 7,930,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Up 3.7%

NU stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.