Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 28,594 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,594 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,944,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,599,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 934,455 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 943,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 767,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after purchasing an additional 701,216 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 357.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 15,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 384,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,214,990.04. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 7,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $250,413.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,396,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,899,600.83. This represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 138,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,566 in the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

