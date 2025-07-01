Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 42,820 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,820 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Pickering Energy Partners cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.