Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 54.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Otter Tail by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. Otter Tail Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OTTR

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.