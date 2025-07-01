Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,618 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

