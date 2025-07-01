Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 202 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Workday by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,733 shares of company stock valued at $59,649,301. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.50 and a 200 day moving average of $250.34. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

