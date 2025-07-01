Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,295.26. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

