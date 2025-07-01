Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,925,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,485,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,004,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 690,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LGOV opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $705.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11,238.20 and a beta of 0.12.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

